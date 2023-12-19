Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Perion Network from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.20.

PERI stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $185.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Perion Network by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Perion Network by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

