Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,636.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,194,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,807,000 after buying an additional 18,495,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,064,000 after purchasing an additional 476,464 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $483,016,000. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,486,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,463,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,186,000 after buying an additional 215,120 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

