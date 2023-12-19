Park Edge Advisors LLC Sells 801 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Park Edge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in AT&T by 24.6% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 4.7% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 20,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 8.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 38,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 11.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 469,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 50,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 26.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,476,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,204,000 after purchasing an additional 512,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE T opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

