Park Edge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,866 shares of company stock worth $1,457,085 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.92. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

