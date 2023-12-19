Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 8,461 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,461 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 107,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,513 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 85,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,188,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,558,232. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.18.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.