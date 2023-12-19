Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $95.85. 548,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,951. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

