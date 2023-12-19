Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. State Street Corp grew its position in American Tower by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,987,902,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,452,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,748,879,000 after purchasing an additional 213,815 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,209,000 after buying an additional 251,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMT traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.46. The company had a trading volume of 517,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,981. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

