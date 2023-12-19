Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $1.63

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.63, but opened at $1.68. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 1,398,026 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.23.
Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance
Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $201.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.50 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. Equities analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 27,393 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pagaya Technologies
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.
