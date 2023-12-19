Oxler Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,758 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2,002.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $30.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,877,542 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.