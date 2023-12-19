Oxler Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VIG traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.08. The company had a trading volume of 435,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,075. The stock has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.15.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

