Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in CMS Energy by 1,213.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,491.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,470 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CMS traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $58.23. The company had a trading volume of 309,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,289. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $65.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average is $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

