ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,536,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,027 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 710.2% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.96. 498,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,179. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

