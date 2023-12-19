ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises about 1.4% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on OKE. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of OKE traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.94. 480,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,534,963. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

