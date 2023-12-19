Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OKTA. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.50.

OKTA opened at $84.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average of $74.73. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,037 shares of company stock valued at $548,415 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,281,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,564,000 after buying an additional 123,216 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Okta by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

