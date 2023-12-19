NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Price Performance
Shares of NTN opened at $1.39 on Friday. NTN Buzztime has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72.
NTN Buzztime Company Profile
