Northstar Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,533 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,920,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,848,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $179.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.