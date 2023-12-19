Northstar Advisory Group LLC Invests $580,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,025 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank raised its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $4.84 on Tuesday, reaching $265.25. 2,463,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,686,466. The company has a market cap of $160.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.50 and a 200-day moving average of $213.37. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $265.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

