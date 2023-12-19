Northside Capital Management LLC Invests $212,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.31.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $240.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $241.40. The firm has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

