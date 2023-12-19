Northside Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $77.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.62. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $77.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.