Northland Securities Lowers Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) to Market Perform

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $174.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.35. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $120.97 and a 1-year high of $182.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.06. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $34,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,180.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,180.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $171,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,154 shares of company stock worth $1,008,602 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

