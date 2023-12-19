Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 340 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Formula One Group comprises approximately 2.7% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in Formula One Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 164,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,542,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Formula One Group Price Performance

FWONK opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.87. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $78.58.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Formula One Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

