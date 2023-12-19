Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Moderna accounts for about 0.4% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1,153.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after buying an additional 85,694 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. Argus cut their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.70.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $1,571,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,206,931 shares in the company, valued at $231,153,952.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares in the company, valued at $302,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $1,571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,206,931 shares in the company, valued at $231,153,952.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,985 shares of company stock worth $7,562,556. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $212.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.10.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

