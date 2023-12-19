Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Markel Group makes up 1.5% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Markel Group by 99,720.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,172,119,000 after acquiring an additional 45,625,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Markel Group by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 86,597.6% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 221,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 220,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,438,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKL. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,480.00.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,407.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,417.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,429.08. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,186.56 and a 12-month high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

