Nexus Investment Management ULC Reduces Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nexus Investment Management ULC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.7% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

