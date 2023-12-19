Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,560 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.3% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 25.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,361 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE UNP opened at $241.03 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $245.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.18 and a 200-day moving average of $214.86. The firm has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

