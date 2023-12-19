NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.2% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $793,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $61.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,284,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,184,307. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $86.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

