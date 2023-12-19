Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NBIX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $119.92 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.36 and its 200-day moving average is $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $1,675,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,376.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $1,675,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,376.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 20,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $2,496,683.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,816.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,742 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,270. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

