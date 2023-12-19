Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,119 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.42.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $491.65. 1,322,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,498,038. The company’s 50-day moving average is $435.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.22. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $273.41 and a one year high of $492.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $215.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

