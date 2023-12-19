NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 318.57 ($4.03).
NWG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.68) to GBX 320 ($4.05) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NatWest Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($2.91) to GBX 280 ($3.54) in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.55) to GBX 300 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NatWest Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 315 ($3.98) to GBX 330 ($4.17) in a research note on Friday, November 17th.
NatWest Group Price Performance
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NatWest Group
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.