NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 318.57 ($4.03).

NWG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.68) to GBX 320 ($4.05) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NatWest Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($2.91) to GBX 280 ($3.54) in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.55) to GBX 300 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NatWest Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 315 ($3.98) to GBX 330 ($4.17) in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 218.90 ($2.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 208.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 228.18. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 168 ($2.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 313.10 ($3.96). The firm has a market cap of £19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

