Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $125.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $131.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.49.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 84.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

