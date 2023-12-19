Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,993 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,993 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,545 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,650,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $88,102,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $78,338,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,810,000 after buying an additional 376,970 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $83.08 and a 12 month high of $104.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

