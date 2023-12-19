Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 15.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.22.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $228.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.61 and a beta of 0.63. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $116.40 and a 52-week high of $231.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,382.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,169 shares in the company, valued at $16,896,439.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.14, for a total value of $696,321.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at $20,051,243.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.81, for a total value of $1,877,382.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,896,439.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,903 shares of company stock worth $66,167,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.