Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 912.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $508.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

