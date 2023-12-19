Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% in the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.6% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average of $58.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

