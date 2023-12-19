MKT Advisors LLC Acquires 353 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $82.41. 1,938,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,765,638. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.