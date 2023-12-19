MKT Advisors LLC Acquires 225 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,743,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,732.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 603,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,559,000 after acquiring an additional 570,233 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.58. 440,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,544. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

