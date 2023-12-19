Mina (MINA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48.65 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $766.95 million and approximately $48.65 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mina has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00017046 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,106,032,493 coins and its circulating supply is 1,020,257,308 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,105,917,292.8400393 with 1,020,071,827.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.74124102 USD and is up 3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $48,454,279.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

