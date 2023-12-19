MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Up to $2.60

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.60, but opened at $2.67. MicroVision shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 591,020 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on MicroVision from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $528.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVIS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,079,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,518,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,618 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,906,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 953,735 shares in the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

