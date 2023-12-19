McLean Asset Management Corp Has $529,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $436.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,657. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $437.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $407.40 and its 200 day moving average is $406.36. The firm has a market cap of $349.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

