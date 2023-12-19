McLean Asset Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

McLean Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 2.8% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,182. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.70. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1862 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.