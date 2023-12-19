Mayport LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mayport LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Mayport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% during the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

SHV remained flat at $109.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. 3,455,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,847. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.77 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average is $110.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

