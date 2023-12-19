Mayport LLC Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mayport LLC trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 152,286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 209.7% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 41,733 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 28,259 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

ABT stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.65. 1,362,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,209,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $188.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.95 and its 200-day moving average is $102.54.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

