Mayport LLC Invests $372,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Mayport LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTESFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Mayport LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTES. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $17,943,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,580,000. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,329,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,262,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,532,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTES traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.45. 7,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,744. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.00 and a 12-month high of $101.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.81.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

