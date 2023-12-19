Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock traded up $12.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $808.79. 276,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,601. The stock has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $688.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $690.85. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.54.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

