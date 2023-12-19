Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,353 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $75.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,819. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.28. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

