Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.9 %

Intel stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,940,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,839,285. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $194.36 billion, a PE ratio of -114.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

