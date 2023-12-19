Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Takes Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.28. 1,663,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,764,783. The company has a market capitalization of $118.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.73. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

