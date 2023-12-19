Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $28.08 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 633,261 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 50,189 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 4.0% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $28,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after buying an additional 2,952,552 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,464,453,000 after buying an additional 5,767,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,332,626,000 after buying an additional 1,133,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $44.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,091,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,849,340. The company has a market capitalization of $180.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

Read Our Latest Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.