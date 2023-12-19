Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 46,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $40.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,118,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,944,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

