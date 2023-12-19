Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Buys 22,406 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 1.5% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Norges Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,413,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,721,000 after purchasing an additional 767,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,638,000 after acquiring an additional 569,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE LHX traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $210.84. The company had a trading volume of 224,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $219.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.50 and its 200-day moving average is $185.30.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 58.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.